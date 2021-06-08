State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,693 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 7.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.60.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 59.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.31%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.