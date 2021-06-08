State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 95.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,480 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth about $78,514,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lemonade by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,133,000 after purchasing an additional 125,513 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Lemonade by 161.5% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,177,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

LMND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer raised Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their target price on Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

In other news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $583,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,520. 38.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:LMND opened at $99.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion and a PE ratio of -26.40. Lemonade, Inc. has a one year low of $44.11 and a one year high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 147.00%. Lemonade’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

