State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 16.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 247,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after buying an additional 35,757 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,963,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,564,000 after purchasing an additional 242,796 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 158,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 22,494 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.23.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $34.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 66.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.28. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $34.61.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

