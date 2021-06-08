State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Stock Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.46.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $41.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 13.91 and a quick ratio of 13.60. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $61.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -519.63 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.45.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $6,835,199.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,232.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $5,134,043.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,824,119.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

