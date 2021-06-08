State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Stock Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.09% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,660,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,164,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,403,000 after acquiring an additional 174,684 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,717,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,882,000 after acquiring an additional 306,400 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

In other news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,052,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,078 shares of company stock valued at $977,718 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLIC opened at $55.67 on Tuesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $61.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $340.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 15.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

