State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,906 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 875.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 250.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $600,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,469.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.84.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $57.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.83. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.63.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 63.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.48%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.57) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

