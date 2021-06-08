State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 391 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Kellogg by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,604,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,822,000 after acquiring an additional 240,068 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in Kellogg by 115.3% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 63,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 33,772 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Kellogg by 10.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Kellogg by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 189,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after buying an additional 29,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kellogg by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,289,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,245,000 after buying an additional 162,483 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $66.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.71. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.15%.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,602.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $5,531,710.92. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,047,348. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

