State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 6,402 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,402 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AutoNation by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,796,000 after purchasing an additional 413,090 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AutoNation by 5.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,510,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,036,000 after purchasing an additional 138,060 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AutoNation by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 698,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,720,000 after purchasing an additional 60,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at $47,569,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AutoNation by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 658,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. 58.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $96.31 on Tuesday. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.64 and a twelve month high of $106.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.64.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $166,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $209,060.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 557,732 shares of company stock worth $57,834,180. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AN shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.88.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

