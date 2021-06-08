State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,649,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $553.33.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.92, for a total value of $1,340,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,088 shares in the company, valued at $33,111,408.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total transaction of $1,849,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,072,147.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,070 shares of company stock valued at $15,418,059. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess stock opened at $448.59 on Tuesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $431.19 and a twelve month high of $606.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $485.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07 and a beta of 0.38.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

