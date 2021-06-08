State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Billion

Analysts expect that State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) will report $2.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for State Street’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.90 billion and the highest is $2.91 billion. State Street reported sales of $2.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year sales of $11.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.68 billion to $11.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $11.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.86 billion to $12.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on STT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.43.

STT traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,897. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.96. State Street has a 52-week low of $56.63 and a 52-week high of $89.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $791,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895,354 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 321.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,577,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728,816 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $522,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,940,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,179,264,000 after buying an additional 1,237,925 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

