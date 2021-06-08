Status (SNT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $26.58 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 16.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. Status has a market cap of $278.02 million and approximately $26.58 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0801 or 0.00000249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Status has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00070941 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00026138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $310.06 or 0.00962721 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.24 or 0.09753407 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00050273 BTC.

Status Coin Profile

SNT is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official website is status.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

