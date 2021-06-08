Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,373 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,327,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,594,000 after acquiring an additional 546,350 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 416,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after acquiring an additional 220,419 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,023,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,871,000 after acquiring an additional 986,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

STL opened at $26.37 on Tuesday. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $27.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.04. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.72.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $253.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.35 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 28.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $101,257.52. Also, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $71,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,104 shares in the company, valued at $646,159.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,974 shares of company stock worth $805,528 over the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.