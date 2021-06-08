Stevens Capital Management LP Has $352,000 Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Stevens Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 92.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,537 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $281.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,543. The company’s fifty day moving average is $285.45. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $194.83 and a 1-year high of $294.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

