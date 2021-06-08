Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $1.18 Million in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

Shares of BMY traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.53. The company had a trading volume of 243,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,712,210. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $54.07 and a twelve month high of $67.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.70. The stock has a market cap of $141.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

