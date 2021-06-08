Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $926,000 in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $331,000,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $318,088,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $714,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206,764 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 372.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,530,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,177 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

NYSE:MPC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.54. 101,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,717,431. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.26. The stock has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.62, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.16.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

MPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.07.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.