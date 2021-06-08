Stevens Capital Management LP Lowers Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Stevens Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,029 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,051 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of F. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,762,592 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,262 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 56,631 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 261.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,002,007 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 51.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,193,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,411,359. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.66. The company has a market capitalization of $62.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

F has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.96.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

