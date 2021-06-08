Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases 4,748 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 132.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 65,275 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 318.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,397,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,647,000 after purchasing an additional 222,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CFO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Lesar bought 50,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNP. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.47. 44,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,210,422. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.24.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 16.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

