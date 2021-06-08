Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 6,098 McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKC. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.97. 1,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,000. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

