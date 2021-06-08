Stillwater Holdings Llc Sells 19,762 Shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 19,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $71,538.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 601,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,079.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Stillwater Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eMagin alerts:

On Thursday, March 25th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 85,505 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $280,456.40.

On Friday, March 19th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 183,105 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $745,237.35.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 232,123 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $919,207.08.

On Monday, March 15th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 31,341 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $143,855.19.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 177,336 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $739,491.12.

Shares of EMAN stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.51. 781,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,083,119. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41. eMagin Co. has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.67 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.45.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). eMagin had a negative net margin of 59.24% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that eMagin Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMAN. Zacks Investment Research raised eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMAN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in eMagin by 3,250.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,047,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,008 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in eMagin in the first quarter worth approximately $3,165,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in eMagin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $542,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in eMagin in the first quarter worth approximately $883,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in eMagin by 212.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 204,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.