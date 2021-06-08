Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 4.97%.

SFIX stock traded up $7.31 on Tuesday, hitting $65.25. 152,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,661. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -73.80 and a beta of 2.04. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $113.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.38.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $1,453,828.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,744.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 4,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $215,867.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,957,439.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 427,753 shares of company stock worth $20,610,102. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SFIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Stitch Fix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist raised their price objective on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

