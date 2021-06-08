Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%.

NASDAQ SFIX traded up $6.60 on Tuesday, hitting $64.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,661. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $113.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.56 and a beta of 2.04.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SFIX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.73.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $2,360,294.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $500,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 427,753 shares of company stock valued at $20,610,102. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

