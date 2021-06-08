Stitch Fix Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 19,816 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 850% compared to the average volume of 2,086 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $57.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.84 and a beta of 2.04. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SFIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.71.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 136,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $7,253,307.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 4,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $215,867.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,957,439.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 427,753 shares of company stock worth $20,610,102. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,153 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. 54.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

