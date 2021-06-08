Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Stock Position Raised by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,070 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,923,000 after acquiring an additional 23,468 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,699,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 220,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after buying an additional 43,228 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

In other news, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 4,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $269,151.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,024,614.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $52.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.73. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.71 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.26. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 33.55% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $51.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. Research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Stock Yards Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.