Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,553 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.9% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Apple by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $125.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.83 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.87.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

