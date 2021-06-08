Strong (STRONG) Price Hits $124.79 on Exchanges

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. Strong has a market cap of $17.25 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong coin can currently be bought for about $124.79 or 0.00378738 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Strong has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Strong alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00064375 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00272516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.25 or 0.00231420 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.35 or 0.01127063 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003235 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,985.18 or 1.00112424 BTC.

About Strong

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strong and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.