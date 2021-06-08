Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,589,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 75,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Finally, Swan Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC now owns 448,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,846,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period.

IEMG traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.31. 115,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,486,250. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.88 and a 1-year high of $69.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.48.

