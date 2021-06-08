Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 448.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 82,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,366,000 after buying an additional 67,463 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 54,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,911,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $172,633,000.

NASDAQ:AAXJ traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,072. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.45. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $66.24 and a twelve month high of $102.44.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

