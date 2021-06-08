Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.37

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$16.37 and last traded at C$16.32, with a volume of 23653 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Summit Industrial Income REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile (TSE:SMU.UN)

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

