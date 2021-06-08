Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $374.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) will announce $374.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sunrun’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $414.50 million and the lowest is $333.60 million. Sunrun posted sales of $181.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%.

RUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.23.

In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $1,037,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $160,719.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,410.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 306,980 shares of company stock valued at $16,329,333. 8.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RUN traded up $1.20 on Monday, reaching $43.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,670,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,116,662. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -52.42 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

