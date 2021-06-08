Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Receives $14.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.17.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SURF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on Surface Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Surface Oncology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Friday.

Shares of SURF stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $7.75. 6,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a current ratio of 12.00. Surface Oncology has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $336.57 million, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.84.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Surface Oncology will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 4,700.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. 50.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

