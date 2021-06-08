Swarm City Hits One Day Trading Volume of $535.00 (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 8th. Swarm City has a total market capitalization of $368,702.49 and approximately $535.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm City coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0432 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Swarm City has traded 26.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Swarm City Profile

SWT is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city . Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Buying and Selling Swarm City

