Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

SZLMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC cut Swiss Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

OTCMKTS SZLMY opened at $25.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.36. Swiss Life has a 1-year low of $16.43 and a 1-year high of $26.58.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

