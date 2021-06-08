Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Merit Medical Systems worth $6,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,610,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $422,437,000 after purchasing an additional 36,122 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 248.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,387,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,401 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,331,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $139,606,000 after purchasing an additional 266,619 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 776,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,091,000 after purchasing an additional 63,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 10,149.5% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 666,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,987,000 after purchasing an additional 659,816 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMSI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

In related news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 23,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $1,407,479.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,372.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 12,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $732,028.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 99,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,985,412 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $60.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.50. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.44 and a 52 week high of $65.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 858.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $248.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.06 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

