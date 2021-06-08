Swiss National Bank Buys 1,000 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Cogent Communications worth $6,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 21.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,053 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $5,956,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $253,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $116,025.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 42,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,252 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,118. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $76.61 on Tuesday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.20 and a 52 week high of $90.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.33 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.83.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 410.53%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

