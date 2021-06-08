Swiss National Bank Buys 9,900 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CommScope were worth $6,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,826 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 322,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 13,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope stock opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.82. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.63.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 132.51% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

COMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CommScope from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

