Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Patterson Companies worth $6,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 56,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 17,452 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,154,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

PDCO opened at $33.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $37.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.10%.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $39,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

