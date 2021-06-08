Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $6,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CWT shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. California Water Service Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

In related news, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,755 shares in the company, valued at $898,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Gerald A. Simon sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $50,155.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,195.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,261 shares of company stock valued at $128,908 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CWT opened at $56.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.10. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $61.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.78.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $147.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

