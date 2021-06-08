Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 129,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of TreeHouse Foods worth $6,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THS. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 273.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 666,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,326,000 after buying an additional 488,033 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $13,809,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $13,802,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,139,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,820,000 after purchasing an additional 114,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 893,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,953,000 after purchasing an additional 74,909 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $614,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $134,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at $271,736.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

THS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Shares of THS opened at $49.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.21. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.65.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

