Swiss National Bank Has $6.79 Million Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 363,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Alkermes worth $6,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,688,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 527.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,618,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,280,000 after buying an additional 1,360,364 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,294,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,819,000 after purchasing an additional 700,898 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth $10,553,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter worth $8,660,000. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkermes alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALKS shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Shares of ALKS opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.24. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Alkermes’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 28,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $570,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $3,285,000.00. Insiders sold 510,647 shares of company stock worth $11,028,260 over the last 90 days. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.