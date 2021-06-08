Swiss National Bank Has $6.96 Million Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Moelis & Company worth $6,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MC. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Moelis & Company news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 13,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $752,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,383 shares in the company, valued at $752,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.44, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 443,265 shares of company stock worth $24,994,325. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Shares of MC opened at $53.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.23. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $59.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.22.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $263.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.32 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 56.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.60%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

