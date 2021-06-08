Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Commvault Systems worth $6,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,945,000 after acquiring an additional 146,203 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,469,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,463,000 after acquiring an additional 156,804 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,969,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,510,000 after acquiring an additional 72,197 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 575,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,839,000 after acquiring an additional 25,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,057,000. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVLT. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

In related news, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 4,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $365,041.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,511 shares in the company, valued at $5,874,272.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $97,682.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,442.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,047 shares of company stock valued at $4,650,517 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVLT opened at $78.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -115.81, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.71. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $79.11.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.37 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.