Swiss National Bank Purchases 7,000 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $7,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,100,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,151 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,017,000 after purchasing an additional 555,403 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $41,530,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,568,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,895,000 after purchasing an additional 29,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,657,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,525,000 after purchasing an additional 38,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of LXP opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $12.84.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.26% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

