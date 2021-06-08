Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 167,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $6,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 244,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at about $959,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OMI shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Owens & Minor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.41.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $48.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.24. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. This is an increase from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

In other news, EVP Mark P. Zacur sold 10,392 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $438,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,828,149.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,046,950. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

