Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $6,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTCT. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 497.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $37,861.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,717.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.08.

PTCT stock opened at $41.81 on Tuesday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.12 and a 52-week high of $70.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.00.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.50% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%. The firm had revenue of $117.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.81) EPS. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.16 EPS for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.