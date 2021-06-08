Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,826,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,007,000 after buying an additional 10,210,806 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 16,133,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,391,000 after buying an additional 8,591,698 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $169,698,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,882,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,595,000 after buying an additional 1,407,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,164,000 after buying an additional 1,065,692 shares in the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $89.49 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.69.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 20.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

Separately, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

