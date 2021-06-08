Synovus Financial Corp Has $3.16 Million Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 258,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 224,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 108,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ING shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, April 9th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

ING Groep stock opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $53.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.98.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

