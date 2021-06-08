Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.40.

AON stock opened at $247.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $177.21 and a 1 year high of $260.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.74.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

