Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $103.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.50. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.34 and a 52-week high of $104.10.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

