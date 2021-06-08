Synovus Financial Corp Sells 15,207 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,053 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 15,207 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 16.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 49.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 6.5% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in EOG Resources by 25.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 985 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG opened at $87.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a PE ratio of 870.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.16. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $87.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.92.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Johnson Rice reissued an “accumulate” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.40.

In related news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,830 shares of company stock worth $2,096,666 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

