Synovus Financial Corp Sells 6,247 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 171,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,247 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.37% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 29,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter.

PEY opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.92. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $21.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

